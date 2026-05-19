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Reporter: How close were you to striking Iran yesterday?
Trump: I was just an hour away from doing it.
Adding:
⚡️The US may attack Iran again as early as Friday - Trump.
The new deadline has arrived.
Most Recent:❗️BREAKING: Trump has told reporters he is giving Iran until the weekend to make a deal to end the war.
@Intelslavaeporter