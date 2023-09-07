Create New Account
Pekiti-Tirsia Dumpag
Skill Forge
Tuhon Allen J. Sachetti gives you an introduction here to Dumpag (Dumog-Pangamut) first against a puncher or Boxer type attacker and then secondly how to be offensive with the threat to strike them first before they are able to attack you. Tuhon Sachetti teaches Pekiti-Tirsia at his school in Newark Delaware but is also available for travel to your location for Seminars, Camps or Private Lessons. Call 302-743-3115 for more information.

Keywords
kalifilipino martial artsknife fightingarnispekiti-tirsiastick fighitngeskrimadumpag

