Pekiti-Tirsia Dumpag

Tuhon Allen J. Sachetti gives you an introduction here to Dumpag (Dumog-Pangamut) first against a puncher or Boxer type attacker and then secondly how to be offensive with the threat to strike them first before they are able to attack you. Tuhon Sachetti teaches Pekiti-Tirsia at his school in Newark Delaware but is also available for travel to your location for Seminars, Camps or Private Lessons. Call 302-743-3115 for more information.