♫ Bye Bye Smartphone ♫ (by Ruth Elpida Forell-Sasek)

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“Bye Bye Smartphone” is a powerful song against the constant distraction caused by social media and smartphones. The track features only artists who are not “phone zombies” in real life either. With energetic rap verses and emotional melodies, the track makes a clear statement: set boundaries, reclaim your freedom, and be more conscious in life again. Away from endless scrolling—toward authenticity, freedom, and genuine connection. A modern catchy tune that captures the spirit of the times while also inspiring reflection.
Stream „Bye Bye Smartphone“ ▶️ on Spotify
This song is from the feature film „TOGETHER LONELY“ (Dokumentary Drama)
▶️ https://www.kla.tv/41238