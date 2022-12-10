【 G -Times NEWS】Sweden Halts Jabbing Against Population Under 30 on EU Approved Vaccines

https://gnews.org/articles/509962
摘要：On November 2nd, Swedish public health authority paused inoculation of the EU-approved mRNA vaccine Nuvaxovid, and stated that the vaccine increases the risk of myocarditis for population under 30, citing an Australian research report
