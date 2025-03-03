© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vol I, Issue 1 of our Oregon de jure Journal has arrived.
Proper oaths from DC to Salem and beyond.
Public Records and our Sheriffs on Oregon.
Local Portland cable access show started to return Oregon to a Constitutional republican form of government. Assemble per the constitution, create a civilian court of record and assemble a Grand Jury for the return of a Constitutional republican form of government.
Monday night meeting at 7pm pt@ join.skype.com/GoiT7mcc6Eg6
or FreeConferenceCall +13518886757
facebook.com/OregonSJA/
orsja.org