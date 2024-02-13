Get Biblical Understanding #206 - Doctrine and Teaching

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding

This is number 206 in our series of “Get Biblical Understanding.” In this session we’re reading many but certainly not all of the biblical verses that have to do with doctrine & teaching.





Biblical doctrines are the teachings found in the Word of God that are the principles or truths taught by Jesus and His apostles. They are instructions in and confirmation of the truths of the gospel. We are exhorted to “adorn the doctrine of God our Savior in all things.”





1 TIMOTHY 2:7-8 Whereunto I am ordained a preacher, and an apostle, (I speak the truth in Christ, and lie not;) a teacher of the Gentiles in faith and verity. I will therefore that men pray every where, lifting up holy hands, without wrath and doubting.





1 TIMOTHY 2:11-14 Let the woman learn in silence with all subjection. But I suffer not a woman to teach, nor to usurp authority over the man, but to be in silence. For Adam was first formed, then Eve. And Adam was not deceived, but the woman being deceived was in the transgression.





1 TIMOTHY 3:2 A bishop then must be blameless, the husband of one wife, vigilant, sober, of good behaviour, given to hospitality, apt to teach;





1 TIMOTHY 4:6 If thou put the brethren in remembrance of these things, thou shalt be a good minister of Jesus Christ, nourished up in the words of faith and of good doctrine, whereunto thou hast attained.





1 TIMOTHY 4:10-11 For therefore we both labour and suffer reproach, because we trust in the living God, who is the Saviour of all men, specially of those that believe. These things command and teach.





1 TIMOTHY 5:17-18 Let the elders that rule well be counted worthy of double honour, especially they who labour in the word and doctrine. For the scripture saith, Thou shalt not muzzle the ox that treadeth out the corn. And, The labourer is worthy of his reward.





