An Interview With Ben Armstrong: The World Going Forward

Two of the New American's hosts discuss geopolitical events with respect to China, the emerging technocracy and the way forward for freedom-loving Americans.

Watch Part One with Ben Armstrong at https://thenewamerican.com/dark-times-before-the-dawn-daniel-natal-interview/

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.