Germany: Coronavirus sceptic group Querdenken-711 rallies crowd in Stuttgart

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The gathering, led by Michael Ballweg, was attended by children and adults alike, with some protesters displaying banners and signs with slogans such as "We are loud because our freedom is being stolen" and "Obligation to think instead of a mask obligation".
A significant proportion of the protesters were seen not wearing a mask at the rally, breaching regulations. Published 18 Oct 2020
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-nBCvmec7c