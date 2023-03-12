Del BigTree at the HighWire





March 11, 2023





Comedian Philosopher, Russell Brand, took a brave walk on his own high wire when he eviscerated a pundit from MSNBC on the topic of media bias this week on Bill Maher. He passionately and eloquently proceeded to shine a light on the stark reality that news from both sides of the mainstream media machine play the same dangerous game, with the people always being the ones who lose.





POSTED: March 10, 2023





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ckrjm-russell-brand-eviscerates-the-mainstream-media-machine.html