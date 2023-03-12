Create New Account
RUSSELL BRAND EVISCERATES THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA MACHINE
Published a day ago |
Del BigTree at the HighWire


March 11, 2023


Comedian Philosopher, Russell Brand, took a brave walk on his own high wire when he eviscerated a pundit from MSNBC on the topic of media bias this week on Bill Maher. He passionately and eloquently proceeded to shine a light on the stark reality that news from both sides of the mainstream media machine play the same dangerous game, with the people always being the ones who lose.


POSTED: March 10, 2023


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ckrjm-russell-brand-eviscerates-the-mainstream-media-machine.html

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
