© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
People are anxious, and acting out because of the pressure caused by the Lock-Down in Oakland, CA
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • March 30, 2020
~ Please visit my website. My predictions about the broken supply chain are easy to access from there. http://www.professorcurtis.com
Locked-down in Oakland, CA ~ I recorded this video on 03/29/20 (Day 12) Our release date set for April 7, 2020 ~ or Easter Sunday, Nationally.
I know that social distancing helps kill the virus but sometimes you just have to get out of the house! And last night, that's what happened in Oakland, CA.
Last night, a group of unknown freedom fights broke out of lock-down, drove to a fixed location, and began using their cars to performing donuts and burnouts in the middle of the street. Yeah, the cops showed up and broke up the party, but the freedom fighters made their point. The powers that be should have considered "the anxious factor", in human behavior when they decided to impose such a long lock-down. Last nights demonstration was light. Next weekend, when cabin fever really sets in, people might "over-react" if they do not get a release. I can't recall this sort of event ever happening in history. Not to mention the loss jobs, the emptying stores shelves, and the false hope built on borrowed money. And how will we learn to live with social distancing. We should be mentally preparing ourselves for a changing and very anxious brave new world, filled with sudden losses, inflated prices, and short tempers.
P.S. Yes the virus is real. And if you are not wearing a mask by now, then you are watching too much TV.
Change is now.
***** This is the global financial reset! *****
Heads-up! The supply chain is broken. NOTHING is coming in from China. Most of what we import did come from China. Get to the hardware stores! We are in a bad situation. The timeline has been revealed and it cannot be altered. Mayan Calendar date 12/21/2012 The end of the world prophecy was misinterpreted. The truth is 7 years of feasting followed by 7 years of famine! On 12/21/2019 we began the 7 years of famine. ~Prof.
"Tankers, Tankers. Everywhere!" - Virus Causes Historic' Traffic Jam' Across Asian Supply Lines | Zero Hedge
https://twitter.com/ProfessorCurtis/s...
Samples of Home-Made-Mask on Tomonews, on YouTube;
https://youtu.be/BfFkcMz_NYY
Steve Lookner (Agenda-Free TV) is truly covering the Virus story like a champ! https://youtu.be/l111iD2AEuE
http://BNOnews.com has all of the charts and updates on this story
http://zerohedge.com is all over this story and they release the latest updates.
Join me on Twitter; Professor Curtis and the Crypto-Knights #professorcurtis
(My website) http://www.professorcurtis.com
Make your business happen with Vistaprint. Create; Business Cards, Mugs, T-Shirts and more! Many new items have been added to help us promote our businesses.
http://reward.vistaprint.com/go.axd?r...
Locked-down in Oakland, CA ~ I recorded this video on 03/29/20 (Day 12) Our release date set for April 7, 2020 ~ or Easter Sunday, Nationally.
I know that social distancing helps kill the virus but sometimes you just have to get out of the house! And last night, that's what happened in Oakland, CA.
Last night, a group of unknown freedom fights broke out of lock-down, drove to a fixed location, and began using their cars to performing donuts and burnouts in the middle of the street. Yeah, the cops showed up and broke up the party, but the freedom fighters made their point. The powers that be should have considered "the anxious factor", in human behavior when they decided to impose such a long lock-down. Last nights demonstration was light. Next weekend, when cabin fever really sets in, people might "over-react" if they do not get a release. I can't recall this sort of event ever happening in history. Not to mention the loss jobs, the emptying stores shelves, and the false hope built on borrowed money. And how will we learn to live with social distancing. We should be mentally preparing ourselves for a changing and very anxious brave new world, filled with sudden losses, inflated prices, and short tempers.
P.S. Yes the virus is real. And if you are not wearing a mask by now, then you are watching too much TV.
Change is now.
***** This is the global financial reset! *****
Heads-up! The supply chain is broken. NOTHING is coming in from China. Most of what we import did come from China. Get to the hardware stores! We are in a bad situation. The timeline has been revealed and it cannot be altered. Mayan Calendar date 12/21/2012 The end of the world prophecy was misinterpreted. The truth is 7 years of feasting followed by 7 years of famine! On 12/21/2019 we began the 7 years of famine. ~Prof.
"Tankers, Tankers. Everywhere!" - Virus Causes Historic' Traffic Jam' Across Asian Supply Lines | Zero Hedge
https://twitter.com/ProfessorCurtis/s...
Samples of Home-Made-Mask on Tomonews, on YouTube;
https://youtu.be/BfFkcMz_NYY
Steve Lookner (Agenda-Free TV) is truly covering the Virus story like a champ! https://youtu.be/l111iD2AEuE
http://BNOnews.com has all of the charts and updates on this story
http://zerohedge.com is all over this story and they release the latest updates.
Join me on Twitter; Professor Curtis and the Crypto-Knights #professorcurtis
(My website) http://www.professorcurtis.com
Make your business happen with Vistaprint. Create; Business Cards, Mugs, T-Shirts and more! Many new items have been added to help us promote our businesses.
http://reward.vistaprint.com/go.axd?r...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.