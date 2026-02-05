Is Nebuchadnezzar the king of Babylon an image of the apostle Paul? 12-26-25

Both Nebuchadnezzar king of Babylon and the apostle Paul were servants of God as Jeremiah Chapter 27 verse 6 states, “Now I have given all these lands into the hand of Nebuchadnezzar, the king of Babylon, my servant.” Then Acts chapter 9 verse 15 states, “Go, for he is a chosen instrument of mine to carry my name before the Gentiles and kings and the sons of Israel”, this referring to the apostle Paul.

Nebuchadnezzar was an enemy of the Jews before God used him in the exile to have a safe haven for some of the Jews until they return home to Jerusalem, as described in Jeremiah chapters 25 and 27. Paul/Saul was an enemy of Jesus Christ until Jesus charged him to spread the gospel of grace. In Galatians chapter 1 verse 13 Paul states, “For you have heard of my former life in Judaism, how I persecuted the church of God violently and tried to destroy it.” Then Romans chapter 1 verse 1 states, “Paul, a servant of Jesus Christ, called to be an apostle, set apart for the gospel of God.”

Those who did not serve Nebuchadnezzar perished as Jeremiah chapter 27 verse 8 states, “But if any nation or kingdom will not serve this Nebuchadnezzar king of Babylon, and put its neck under the yoke of the king of Babylon, I will punish that nation with sword, with famine, and with pestilence, says the LORD, until I have consumed it by his hand.” Those who don’t believe Paul’s gospel perish as well as first Corinthians chapter 15 verse 7 reveals, “If Christ has not been raised, your faith is futile and you are still in your sins.”

The Jews were saved under Nebuchadnezzar the king of Babylon until they returned home, just as believers in Paul’s gospel are saved as simply stated in Romans chapter 10 verse 9, “if you confess with your lips that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.” Have a great day.

Daniel 4/34 “At the end of the days I, Nebuchadnezzar, lifted up my eyes to heaven, and my reason returned to me, and I blessed the Most High”

Romans 3/23 “all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God”

Romans 6/23 “For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.”