Dr. Gilbert Doctorow: Middle East on Fire - Russia Preparing for the Worst-case Scenario
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9977 followers
242 views • 6 months ago

Gilbert Doctorow is a professional Russia watcher and actor in Russian affairs going back to 1965. He is a magna cum laude graduate of Harvard College (1967), a past Fulbright scholar, and holder of a Ph.D. with honors in history from Columbia University (1975).

After completing his studies, Mr. Doctorow pursued a business career focused on the USSR and Eastern Europe. For twenty-five years he worked for US and European multinationals in marketing and general management with regional responsibility.

From 1998-2002, Doctorow served as the Chairman of the Russian Booker Literary Prize in Moscow. During the 2010-2011 academic year, he was a Visiting scholar of the Harriman Institute, Columbia University.

Since 2008, Mr. Doctorow has been regularly publishing analytical articles about international affairs on the portal of the Belgian daily La Libre Belgique. From this material he produced four collections of essays, the most recent of which appeared in October 2017: "Does the United States Have a Future?"

Mr. Doctorow’s next project will be a memoir of his corporate service in Moscow in the wild 1990s.

Mr. Doctorow is an American citizen and a long-time resident of Brussels, Belgium.

Mirrored - Dialogue Works

Thanks to John M for Link


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

dr gilbert doctorowmiddle east on firerussia preparing for the worst-case scenario
