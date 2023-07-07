Overcoming Fear of Getting in the Truck

My dog had a terrible problem and refused to get in the car or new truck. When I had to move it was a real issue. Luckily i started to rain so h got in eventually. So I bought a ramp and had to train him to use it without fear. Here's how I did it.
