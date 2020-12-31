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The Deplorables (Heros) of Pennsylvania Stand Up and Protest Dec 30th 2020
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59 views • December 31, 2020
Save the Republic,
RINO Bryan Cutler Pennsylvania House Speaker visited at his home by PA Deplorables
Today groups of Pennsylvania patriots drove from Scranton and all over Lancaster county to protest at Rino (Republican in name only) Bryan Cutler office and home.
He has not acted in helping to decertification of the fraudulent vote in Pennsylvania using the excuse his "hands are tied". He has also ignored or brushed off his constituents phone calls and letters.
RINO Bryan Cutler Pennsylvania House Speaker visited at his home by PA Deplorables
Today groups of Pennsylvania patriots drove from Scranton and all over Lancaster county to protest at Rino (Republican in name only) Bryan Cutler office and home.
He has not acted in helping to decertification of the fraudulent vote in Pennsylvania using the excuse his "hands are tied". He has also ignored or brushed off his constituents phone calls and letters.
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