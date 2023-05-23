Interview with Evgeny Prigogine on May 23 - Question: What is the situation in Artemovsk? (English Subs)

Prigozhin in his latest interview statement:

Prigozhin declares the figures of losses of the AFU 50,000 irretrievable. They practically coincide with the calculations of the War Tears project, which, according to its methodology, gave 55,000 AFU losses, based on the calculation of the established losses of the AFU units noted in Artemovsk and regional obituaries.

Wagner's losses amounted to up to 20% of the total killed and up to 20% wounded.

At the peak, the number of PMCs "Wagner" reached up to 50 000, according to Prigozhin.

The AFU group defending Artemovsk numbered up to 82 000 people. (which coincides with the estimates that estimated the AFU grouping in the Artemovsk area was at 75-85 000 people.





Prigozhin main statements from the interview:

▪️We fought in Bakhmut against superior forces, destroyed about 50,000 AFU military and wounded up to 70,000

▪️The Wagner PMCs had 3.2 times fewer dead than the AFU, and about 2 times fewer wounded.

▪️The PMCs in Artemovsk had 50,000 people at the best moments, and the AFU had 82,000, and the ratio for the assault should be 3 to 1 for the stormers.

▪️ During the operation, I selected 50,000 prisoners, 20% of them died, another 20% were injured.

▪️The goal of Artemovsk was not Artemovsk itself, but the "Bakhmut meat grinder". And in Artemovsk, we destroyed everyone we were supposed to destroy, completed the task.

▪️The task was completed due to the highest level of organization.

▪️ And we have our own: planes, helicopters, air defense, artillery, MLRS, reconnaissance and even our own satellite reconnaissance.

Regarding the Belgorod situation that was not part of the interview Prigozhin said:

"When I announced few months ago that I would train fighters in the Belgorod and Kursk regions, several events happened.

First: Defense Minister Shoigu called me and said indignantly: "Do not climb, Evgeny Viktorovich, where it is not necessary. The Russian army itself is capable of defending the borders."

Secondly, there were several meetings with the governors, who also asked to study independently.

That's when they will fuck up everything and people with pitchforks will go out into the street, of course, then we will come and defend. This is our homeland.

Bureaucrats, they are to blame for the fact that the enemy breaks through."