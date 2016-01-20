[Jan 20, 2016] Neither Isaiah 40:22 nor Job 26:7 support the idea of Earth as a spinning ball (20.1K views on YouTube)

Many Creationists and other Christians often try to use Isaiah 40:22 and Job 26:7 to support the notion that the Bible describes the Earth as spherical and "hanging in space." The simple fact of the matter is, this is not true. NO Biblical author had such a worldview. Isaiah knew the difference between a ball (Hebrew: "dur" - see Isaiah 22:18) and a circle (Hebrew: "chug"). Job chapters 9 and 38 show that Job understood the same thing many later authors would - that the Earth is set on pillars. Thus, Job 26 means the Earth is hung on no-thing (i.e. it is not hanging from anything, rather it is understood to be sitting ON pillars and a firm foundation). I isolated this segment of the longer video as a tool for those who want a quick debunking video for those who insist Isaiah 40:22 and Job 26:7 are usable Scriptures to support the spinning ball, hanging in space model. Sorry, but that idea is wishful thinking.If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.Support donations can be made here:geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, sciencebible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology