China PLA Member Questions About Role of Shangri-La Dialogue

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https://gnews.org/post/p3675fe0
06/13/2022 China PLA member questions the roles of the Shangri-La Dialogue and whether it’s serving the interests of the US and its allies. Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen replies, “There is no coercion for you to attend… to come or to retreat from the engagement is something that China must decide for itself.”