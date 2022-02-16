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Fight For Your Rights - Affidavit Testimony by Margaret Mejia
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10 views • February 16, 2022
Margaret shares her story of shopping maskless at the Pearlridge Mall and how HIPAA law protects your health information privacy. This was filmed on February 14, 2022.
Affidavit By Common Law
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
Hawaii State Department of Health - Disability Access
https://health.hawaii.gov/dcab/access-during-covid/
HIPAA
https://nuemd.com/hipaa/breach-guide/HI.html
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#Affidavit #SeaulaJrTupai #CommonLaw
Affidavit By Common Law
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
Hawaii State Department of Health - Disability Access
https://health.hawaii.gov/dcab/access-during-covid/
HIPAA
https://nuemd.com/hipaa/breach-guide/HI.html
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#Affidavit #SeaulaJrTupai #CommonLaw
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