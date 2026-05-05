Moderna mRNA Lyme Vax, Profound Autism Definition, ACIP Backlash on Shared Decisions, GOP Embraces Psychedelics - The RSB Show 5-5-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Health Freedom Debate, Moderna mRNA Lyme Vax, Profound Autism Definition, Cereus Bonplandii, AI Beats Doctors, ACIP Backlash on Shared Decisions, GOP Embraces Psychedelics, Autism Committee Optimism, UK Kids Fake Moustaches, Bladder Infections, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/government-health-freedom-debate-moderna-mrna-flu-trial-profound-autism-definition-cereus-bonplandii-ai-beats-doctors-acip-backlash-on-shared-decisions-gop-embraces-psychedelics-autism-committe/