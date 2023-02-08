Create New Account
David claims that he was persecuted by the CCP's black hands in American judicial system for joining the Whistleblowers' Movement to take down the CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
02/04/2023 Mr. David claims that he was persecuted by the CCP’s black hands in American judicial system for joining the Whistleblowers’ Movement to take down the CCP


02/04/2023 长岛哥称他因为加入爆料革命推翻中共而受到中共在美国司法系统的黑手迫害


