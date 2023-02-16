To Be Blunt, Game Over! Worldwide Televised Executions! No Escape! No Mercy! Prepare For The Storm!

Christian Patriot News





Feb 16, 2023





Get Your Gold IRA FREE Investor Guide Today! Click Below 👇👇👇





https://www.patriotgoldgroup.com/download/ira-investor-guide-cp.html





Call 844-402-0988 TODAY!





Do you have enough food to get you through a crisis?





PREPARE TODAY! Click Here --> http://www.preparewithcpn.com <-- to SAVE $227 from Christian Patriot News!





Prepare With Christian News is part of the nation's #1 Emergency Food Company!





JOIN US ON TELEGRAM:





https://t.me/ChristianPatriotNews





JOIN US ON TRUTH Social:





https://truthsocial.com/@ChristianPatriotNews





Sponsor A Show: [email protected]





We are the enemy of Big Tech, Big Money and Big Media!





Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!





Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.





GIVE SEND GO (Christian Site) *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*





https://givesendgo.com/ChristianPatriotNews





Donor Box (accepts eChecks)





https://donorbox.org/christian-patriot-news





Cash App Cash Tag: $ChristianPatriot





Here's my Cash App Link:





https://cash.app/$ChristianPatriot





Previous Updates:





Feb. 15 [F-15] National Emergency? Watch The Water! The Quadrillion Dollar Illuminati Mega Corp. at 55 Water Street





https://rumble.com/v29df4m-feb.-15-f-15-national-emergency-watch-the-water-quadrillion-dollar-mega-cor.html





Trump: My Fellow Americans, The Storm is Upon Us! Military [Arrests] Tribunals! No Mercy! Pain.





https://rumble.com/v298xra-trump-my-fellow-americans-the-storm-is-upon-us-military-arrests-tribunals-n.html





The First Arrest Will Shock The World! The End is Near! There is No Step [5] Thank You For Playing!





https://rumble.com/v28rvdi-the-first-arrest-will-shock-the-world-the-end-is-near-there-is-no-step-5-th.html





Q: Sky Event! Bigger Than You Can Imagine! It's Time to Wake Up!





https://rumble.com/v28h53u-q-sky-event-bigger-than-you-can-imagine-its-time-to-wake-up.html





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v29oir4-to-be-blunt-game-over-worldwide-televised-executions-no-escape-no-mercy-pre.html