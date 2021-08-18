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Mi Interpretación
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2 views • August 18, 2021
Author of photography and photomontages: Eduardo Castro Guevara
Place: Teotihuacán, near Mexico City.
Bible verses: Ezekiel 8: 7 - 18. Exodus 20: 1-6.
Procedure: I made de photomontages on June 12th and took the photographs on June 2nd and 4th.
Autor de fotografía y fotomontajes: Eduardo Castro Guevara
Lugar: Teotihuacán, cerca de la Ciudad de México.
Versos bíblicos: Ezequiel 8: 7 - 18. Exodo 20: 1-6.
Procedimiento: Produje los fotomontajes el 12 de junio del 2021 (hace más de dos meses.) Tomé las fotografías el 2 & 4 de junio del 2021.
Place: Teotihuacán, near Mexico City.
Bible verses: Ezekiel 8: 7 - 18. Exodus 20: 1-6.
Procedure: I made de photomontages on June 12th and took the photographs on June 2nd and 4th.
Autor de fotografía y fotomontajes: Eduardo Castro Guevara
Lugar: Teotihuacán, cerca de la Ciudad de México.
Versos bíblicos: Ezequiel 8: 7 - 18. Exodo 20: 1-6.
Procedimiento: Produje los fotomontajes el 12 de junio del 2021 (hace más de dos meses.) Tomé las fotografías el 2 & 4 de junio del 2021.
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