Iran’s Future if Trump Were the Antichrist

John 3:3 Jesus answered and said unto him, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God. (King James Bible).





Are you a "sinner" in need of a Saviour?





Luke 5:31-32 King James Bible





31 And Jesus answering said unto them, They that are whole need not a physician; but they that are sick.





32 I came not to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.





Acts 20:21 King James Bible





21 Testifying both to the Jews, and also to the Greeks, repentance toward God, and faith toward our Lord Jesus Christ.





Romans 3:23 King James Bible





23 For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;





Romans 6:23 King James Bible





23 For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.





Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved.





This is the Good News of the Gospel.





The Resurrection of Christ: 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 King James Bible





1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;





2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.





3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;





4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:





The Message of Salvation to All: Romans 10:9-13 King James Bible





9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.





10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.





11 For the scripture saith, Whosoever believeth on him shall not be ashamed.





12 For there is no difference between the Jew and the Greek: for the same Lord over all is rich unto all that call upon him.





13 For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.





2 Corinthians 5:17 King James Bible





17 Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.





The Reason Why Our Lord Jesus Christ Died for Us.





Romans 3:25 King James Bible





25 Whom God hath set forth to be a propitiation through faith in his blood, to declare his righteousness for the remission of sins that are past, through the forbearance of God;





AND:





Romans 5:11 King James Bible





11 And not only so, but we also joy in God through our Lord Jesus Christ, by whom we have now received the atonement.





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God bless you all.





God is True. Jesus Christ is the Lord, and He Lives.



