CBDC | "If You Believe We Are Overpopulated. How Is Not Going to Be That the Policies That You Craft Stemming from That Narrative Are Colored by the Belief That There's Far To Many People." - Jordan Peterson (Canadian Psychologist & Author)

**********************************************************************************

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation and Government Confiscation Today with Help from Beverly Hills Precious Metals Today HERE: www.BH-PM.com

Learn the Truth About CBDCs and Executive Order #14067 HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content

ReAwaken America Tour | Momentum Builds As Eric Trump, General Flynn, Julie Green, Kash Patel, Pastor Greg Locke, Alex Jones, Mike Lindell & Team America Heads to Trump Doral Miami, FL (May 12th & 13th) & Las Vegas NV, (Aug. 25th & 26th)

Learn More About Doctor Sherwood Today At: www.Sherwood.TV

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation and Government Confiscation Today Here: www.BH-PM.com

ReAwaken America Tour | General Flynn, Eric Trump, Alex Jones, Kash Patel, Gen Flynn & Team America Are Taking the ReAwaken Tour to Miami, FL (May 12 & 13) & Las Vegas, NV (Aug. 25 & 26) + Klaus Schwab & the World Economic Forum Are Going to HELL!!!

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/