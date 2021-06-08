© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wreaths Across America Pledge & Posting of Colors, Lyon's View Cemetery, Knoxville, TN
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • June 08, 2021
Pledge of Allegiance (1 min. 15 sec.) & Posting of Colors: This little homespun video recorded by a friend might lack a bit in steadiness of hand, but not in content and beauty, so it was still worth posting. Enjoy this moment of Unity & Inspiration among groups & individuals at this Wreaths Across America event!
With MC - Songwriter & Recording Artist Ann M. Wolf
From “Wreaths Across America” Commemoration Service
December 17, 2016
Lyon's View Cemetery, Knoxville, TN
WAA EVENT PLANNER:
Lee Johnson
COLOR GUARD:
Stephen Holston Chapter
Sons of the American Revolution
SOUND:
Deb Myers McKay, John Baker & CJ Byerly
ADDITIONAL EVENT SUPPORT:
Team Burchett,
Boy Scouts of America Scouting Units
Great Smoky Mountain Council,
Catholic Academy of Knoxville (CAK)
& Skyline Transportation
VIDEO FILMING: Lizzie Burchfield
VIDEO COMPILATION: Ann M. Wolf
FLAG IMAGE: Artist obtains use of this image
from a Public domain source; please advise if
additional licenses are needed.
ARTIST INFO & FREE NEWSLETTER SIGN UP: https://annmwolf.info/
Original content by Ann M. Wolf
© 2013 & 2015 - BMI
With MC - Songwriter & Recording Artist Ann M. Wolf
From “Wreaths Across America” Commemoration Service
December 17, 2016
Lyon's View Cemetery, Knoxville, TN
WAA EVENT PLANNER:
Lee Johnson
COLOR GUARD:
Stephen Holston Chapter
Sons of the American Revolution
SOUND:
Deb Myers McKay, John Baker & CJ Byerly
ADDITIONAL EVENT SUPPORT:
Team Burchett,
Boy Scouts of America Scouting Units
Great Smoky Mountain Council,
Catholic Academy of Knoxville (CAK)
& Skyline Transportation
VIDEO FILMING: Lizzie Burchfield
VIDEO COMPILATION: Ann M. Wolf
FLAG IMAGE: Artist obtains use of this image
from a Public domain source; please advise if
additional licenses are needed.
ARTIST INFO & FREE NEWSLETTER SIGN UP: https://annmwolf.info/
Original content by Ann M. Wolf
© 2013 & 2015 - BMI
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.