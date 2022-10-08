Backup Power Project E1 - Well Pump

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Thinking about battery backup power for your well pump? We installed our backup power system, winter 2015, and you can easily do the same, fall 2022, for less than $500. In this video, I show you how battery backup power works and explain everything you need to know to put together your own battery backup up system, from proven parts that you can buy locally, right now, today!