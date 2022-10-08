Backup Power Project E1 - Well Pump

Thinking about battery backup power for your well pump? We installed our backup power system, winter 2015, and you can easily do the same, fall 2022, for less than $500. In this video, I show you how battery backup power works and explain everything you need to know to put together your own battery backup up system, from proven parts that you can buy locally, right now, today!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.