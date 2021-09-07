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BIOMARKER PANELS - INTERVIEW WITH THOMAS LEWIS, PH.D., AND DR. MICHAEL CARTER
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40 views • September 07, 2021
Mercola



In this interview, Thomas Lewis, Ph.D., and Dr. Michael Carter explain how biomarker panels can help you take control of your health by identifying underlying chronic infections that might be sabotaging your health. Lewis is a microbiologist with a Ph.D. from MIT and certifications from the Harvard School of Public Health and Carter is an integrative physician.

• A biomarker panel can help you identify underlying chronic infections that might be sabotaging your health, contributing to chronic disease and raising your risk of severe COVID-19
• A number of infectious pathogens can trigger chronic diseases that also predispose you to more severe COVID-19. Primary culprits include bacteria involved in periodontal disease and chlamydia pneumoniae, a respiratory pathogen that 60% to 70% of older adults have antibodies against
• Chlamydia pneumoniae plays a role in several common age-related conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease, heart disease and rheumatoid arthritis
• If you have elevations in white blood cell markers, then you likely have an infectious process going on in your body. There’s also a direct correlation between antibody levels and the risk of disease; the higher your antibody level, the greater your risk of chronic disease
• The Health Revival Partners’ panel tests for markers that are modifiable through lifestyle interventions and specific treatments for underlying comorbidities including: immune health status, clotting factors, chronic infections, tissue destruction markers and auto-antibodies

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mercolathomas lewiscovid-19chronic infectionsblood clotph d
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