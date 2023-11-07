Hitman - Alfred C. Martino

Please Like, Comment & Subscribe!
vocals, music & lyrics by Alfred C. Martino
Copyright 2024 Alfred C. Martino #music #song #lyrics
Hitman
Somebody’s lookin’ me down
Somebody’s comin’ around
Somebody’s at the back gate
Somebody’s sayin’ it’s late
Somebody’s playin’ it loose
Somebody’s hangin’ a noose
Somebody’s layin’ the blame
Somebody’s callin’ my name
Somebody’s spinnin’ a wheel
Somebody’s makin’ the deal
Somebody’s breakin’ the rules
Somebody’s spillin’ the truth
Somebody’s playin’ wit’ fate
Somebody’s takin’ the bait
Somebody’s givin’ up time
Somebody’s droppin’ a dime
Without a trace
All signs erased
Shadows appear
Someone’s a killer
Cat and dead prey
The game we play
Click sound flash bright
It’s a long road to goodnight
Somebody’s shakin’ the cage
Somebody’s settin’ the stage
Somebody’s baitin’ the trap
Somebody’s huntin’ a rat
Somebody’s makin’ the drop
Somebody’s flashin’ a Glock
Somebody’s taken aim
Somebody’s done the same
2024 Alfred C. Martino
#hitman #songlyrics #alfredcmartinomusic
