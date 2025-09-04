BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Another "Gypsy Cop," Another Attempted Murder of an American - TCRL
America at War
America at War
94 views • 1 day ago

Police are literally nothing more than #OrganizedCrime folks!

I don't care how hard you try to rationalize this behavior....

THIS IS PURE EVIL!


And the worst part about is that Police no longer even TRY to appear legitimate! These days they'll just beat you to death, shoot you, sick dogs on you, or kidnap and cage you..... And they'll do all of this without ANY LEGAL JUSTIFICATION


It's time to retire ALL LEOs in America!

They are just roving bands of criminals at this point


original video: "GYPSY COP" MOVES 4,000 MILES AWAY, THEN DOES IT AGAIN


https://old.bitchute.com/video/gObJjT6w72E/

politicseviltruthirspolicegovernmentcourtlawfraudcorporation
