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Second Coming Preparations Series (Altering the Perceptions of Your Mind and How to Induce a Lucid Dream) Part 3
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You need to understand your own personal symbolism first. Everyone is different. It is the same with REM and lucid dream symbolism.
To get into these consciousness states, but they seem to vague, I suggest you use lucid dreaming to springboard into the levels described within this Chapter of Seth Speaks.
If you want to lucid dream just keep asking yourself to take conscious control of your dream. You can condition yourself to do this while away by asking yourself "Am I dreaming" when obviously you are awake, but the conditioning will get you to do that while REM dreaming and then, soon, boom.... you become conscious within a sleeping dream... it is really cool!
Once you are lucid within your dream, you will need to learn to concentrate not to wake up, but it will happen over and over until you calm down after doing it a few times. Then, you will have to learn how to concentrate not to awaken it will be easy to drift out of lucidity back into the REM mode.
This dream control is your springboard to start exploring the levels of consciousness which Seth is teaching you in Chapter 19, here. You have to want it and you have to practice. When the Second Coming gets here, then you will be a little bit better prepared for the teachings.
The Second Coming will be a world changing teacher. You will learn that the physical time you experience while awake is not quite what it seems to be and you will accelerate with the teachings much faster.
00:00
chapter 19 alternate presence and
00:03
multiple focus let us begin with the
00:08
normal waking consciousness that you
00:10
know but one step away from this is
00:12
another level of consciousness into
00:14
which you all slip without knowing we
00:17
will call it a one it is adjacent to
00:20
your normal consciousness separated from
00:22
it very slightly and yet in it very
00:25
definite effects can appear that are not
00:27
present in your usual state at this
00:30
level many abilities may be used and the
00:32
present moment can be experienced in
00:34
many different fashions using as a basis
00:37
the physical data with which you are
00:39
already familiar in your normal state
00:42
you see the body in a one your
00:45
consciousness can enter the body of
00:47
another and heal it you can in the same
00:49
manner perceive the state of your own
00:52
physical image you can according to your
00:54
abilities manipulate matter from the
00:57
inside consciously with lucidity and
00:59
alertness a one may be used as a side
01:02
platform so to speak from which you can
01:04
view physical events from a clearer
01:06
standpoint using it you are released
01:09
momentarily from bodily pressures and
01:11
with that freedom you can move to
01:13
relieve them problems that seem beyond
01:16
solution can often though not always be
01:18
solved suggestions given are much more
01:21
effective it is easier to form images
01:23
and they have a greater mobility a one
01:26
is a sidestep away therefore and yet an
01:28
important one now it can be used as the
01:32
first of a series of steps leading to
01:34
quote-unquote deeper states of
01:36
consciousness it can also be used as the
01:39
first of a series of adjacent steps each
01:41
of the deeper layers of consciousness
01:43
can also be used as first steps leading
01:45
to other adjacent levels a one is simple
01:48
to enter when you listen to music that
01:51
you like when you are indulging and an
01:53
enjoyable quiet pursuit you can sense
01:55
the different feeling it may be
01:57
accompanied by your own characteristic
01:59
physical clues you may tap your fingers
To get into these consciousness states, but they seem to vague, I suggest you use lucid dreaming to springboard into the levels described within this Chapter of Seth Speaks.
If you want to lucid dream just keep asking yourself to take conscious control of your dream. You can condition yourself to do this while away by asking yourself "Am I dreaming" when obviously you are awake, but the conditioning will get you to do that while REM dreaming and then, soon, boom.... you become conscious within a sleeping dream... it is really cool!
Once you are lucid within your dream, you will need to learn to concentrate not to wake up, but it will happen over and over until you calm down after doing it a few times. Then, you will have to learn how to concentrate not to awaken it will be easy to drift out of lucidity back into the REM mode.
This dream control is your springboard to start exploring the levels of consciousness which Seth is teaching you in Chapter 19, here. You have to want it and you have to practice. When the Second Coming gets here, then you will be a little bit better prepared for the teachings.
The Second Coming will be a world changing teacher. You will learn that the physical time you experience while awake is not quite what it seems to be and you will accelerate with the teachings much faster.
00:00
chapter 19 alternate presence and
00:03
multiple focus let us begin with the
00:08
normal waking consciousness that you
00:10
know but one step away from this is
00:12
another level of consciousness into
00:14
which you all slip without knowing we
00:17
will call it a one it is adjacent to
00:20
your normal consciousness separated from
00:22
it very slightly and yet in it very
00:25
definite effects can appear that are not
00:27
present in your usual state at this
00:30
level many abilities may be used and the
00:32
present moment can be experienced in
00:34
many different fashions using as a basis
00:37
the physical data with which you are
00:39
already familiar in your normal state
00:42
you see the body in a one your
00:45
consciousness can enter the body of
00:47
another and heal it you can in the same
00:49
manner perceive the state of your own
00:52
physical image you can according to your
00:54
abilities manipulate matter from the
00:57
inside consciously with lucidity and
00:59
alertness a one may be used as a side
01:02
platform so to speak from which you can
01:04
view physical events from a clearer
01:06
standpoint using it you are released
01:09
momentarily from bodily pressures and
01:11
with that freedom you can move to
01:13
relieve them problems that seem beyond
01:16
solution can often though not always be
01:18
solved suggestions given are much more
01:21
effective it is easier to form images
01:23
and they have a greater mobility a one
01:26
is a sidestep away therefore and yet an
01:28
important one now it can be used as the
01:32
first of a series of steps leading to
01:34
quote-unquote deeper states of
01:36
consciousness it can also be used as the
01:39
first of a series of adjacent steps each
01:41
of the deeper layers of consciousness
01:43
can also be used as first steps leading
01:45
to other adjacent levels a one is simple
01:48
to enter when you listen to music that
01:51
you like when you are indulging and an
01:53
enjoyable quiet pursuit you can sense
01:55
the different feeling it may be
01:57
accompanied by your own characteristic
01:59
physical clues you may tap your fingers
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