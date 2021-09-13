Second Coming Preparations Series (Altering the Perceptions of Your Mind and How to Induce a Lucid Dream) Part 3

You need to understand your own personal symbolism first. Everyone is different. It is the same with REM and lucid dream symbolism.



To get into these consciousness states, but they seem to vague, I suggest you use lucid dreaming to springboard into the levels described within this Chapter of Seth Speaks.



If you want to lucid dream just keep asking yourself to take conscious control of your dream. You can condition yourself to do this while away by asking yourself "Am I dreaming" when obviously you are awake, but the conditioning will get you to do that while REM dreaming and then, soon, boom.... you become conscious within a sleeping dream... it is really cool!



Once you are lucid within your dream, you will need to learn to concentrate not to wake up, but it will happen over and over until you calm down after doing it a few times. Then, you will have to learn how to concentrate not to awaken it will be easy to drift out of lucidity back into the REM mode.



This dream control is your springboard to start exploring the levels of consciousness which Seth is teaching you in Chapter 19, here. You have to want it and you have to practice. When the Second Coming gets here, then you will be a little bit better prepared for the teachings.



The Second Coming will be a world changing teacher. You will learn that the physical time you experience while awake is not quite what it seems to be and you will accelerate with the teachings much faster.



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chapter 19 alternate presence and

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multiple focus let us begin with the

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normal waking consciousness that you

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know but one step away from this is

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another level of consciousness into

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which you all slip without knowing we

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will call it a one it is adjacent to

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your normal consciousness separated from

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it very slightly and yet in it very

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definite effects can appear that are not

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present in your usual state at this

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level many abilities may be used and the

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present moment can be experienced in

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many different fashions using as a basis

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the physical data with which you are

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already familiar in your normal state

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you see the body in a one your

00:45

consciousness can enter the body of

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another and heal it you can in the same

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manner perceive the state of your own

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physical image you can according to your

00:54

abilities manipulate matter from the

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inside consciously with lucidity and

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alertness a one may be used as a side

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platform so to speak from which you can

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view physical events from a clearer

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standpoint using it you are released

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momentarily from bodily pressures and

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with that freedom you can move to

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relieve them problems that seem beyond

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solution can often though not always be

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solved suggestions given are much more

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effective it is easier to form images

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and they have a greater mobility a one

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is a sidestep away therefore and yet an

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important one now it can be used as the

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first of a series of steps leading to

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quote-unquote deeper states of

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consciousness it can also be used as the

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first of a series of adjacent steps each

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of the deeper layers of consciousness

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can also be used as first steps leading

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to other adjacent levels a one is simple

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to enter when you listen to music that

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you like when you are indulging and an

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enjoyable quiet pursuit you can sense

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the different feeling it may be

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accompanied by your own characteristic

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physical clues you may tap your fingers