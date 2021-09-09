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Νίκος Μαυραγάνης Πρώην υφυπουργός Απαντά που βασίζει την άποψη αυτή στο Γρηγόρης Μπακλώρης Κύριε Μαυραγάνη Που βασίζετε τον ισχυρισμό σας ότι το εμβόλιο θα περιέχει βιοτσίπ ελέγχου;
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42 views • September 09, 2021
Νίκος Μαυραγάνης
Πρώην υφυπουργός
Απαντά που βασίζει την άποψη αυτή στο
Γρηγόρης Μπακλώρης
Κύριε Μαυραγάνη Που βασίζετε τον ισχυρισμό σας ότι το εμβόλιο θα περιέχει βιοτσίπ ελέγχου;
Πρώην υφυπουργός
Απαντά που βασίζει την άποψη αυτή στο
Γρηγόρης Μπακλώρης
Κύριε Μαυραγάνη Που βασίζετε τον ισχυρισμό σας ότι το εμβόλιο θα περιέχει βιοτσίπ ελέγχου;
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