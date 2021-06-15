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Chen Hu discussing discussing how to create mass and deadly bioweapons , ca 2018
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30 views • June 15, 2021
From Jennifer Zeng on Twitter
https://twitter.com/jenniferatntd/status/1404904950912663555
Chen Hu, chief editor of "World Military Affairs" magazine belonged to Military Branch of Xinhua News Agency, discussing how to create mass and deadly bioweapons using genie engineering probably in 2018. He mentioned SARS, Ebla, Zika, which can be modified to create super virus
https://twitter.com/jenniferatntd/status/1404904950912663555
Chen Hu, chief editor of "World Military Affairs" magazine belonged to Military Branch of Xinhua News Agency, discussing how to create mass and deadly bioweapons using genie engineering probably in 2018. He mentioned SARS, Ebla, Zika, which can be modified to create super virus
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