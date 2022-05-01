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Dr. Bryan Ardis Reveals The Controversial Origins of COVID, mRNA vaccines, and treatments - Part 3 of 3
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185 views • May 01, 2022
This is the third and final part of a 3 part interview by Brighteon's Mike Adams with Doctor Bryan Ardis as he reveals the mysterious and controversial origins of COVID, mRNA vaccines, and treatments. Dr. Ardis, after months of deep research into the natural and synthetic origins of the virus as well as it's 'vaccines' and treatments, has come to some very interesting and compelling conclusions.
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