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The David Knight Show - 4/28/2021*
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30 views • April 28, 2021
Apr 28, 2021
Gates Demands Patent Protections Instead of "Helping" 3rd World with His Miracle Vaccines
Courtesy of The David Knight Show
http://thedavidknightshow.com/
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🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
*mirror
Gates Demands Patent Protections Instead of "Helping" 3rd World with His Miracle Vaccines
Courtesy of The David Knight Show
http://thedavidknightshow.com/
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
*mirror
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