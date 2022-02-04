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Max Igan: Something 'Beautiful' is Happening...(Me: What?) [04.02.2022]
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172 views • February 04, 2022
Note: What the Fuck 'Beautiful' is happening? - The Satanists and their servants are still everywere...
'Political language – and with variations this is true of all political parties, from Conservatives to Anarchists – is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and to give an appearance of solidity to pure wind.' - George Orwell
Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview: What is Doublespeak (NPM- and NewSpeak) [1989]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
We all live in a Sick Satanic psychopathic world and 99.9% of all people are completely brainwashed zombie idiots...
The satanists and their servants do exactly what it suits them with systematic crimes against people without being held liable, lying deceives and manipulating that using Doublespeak, Newspeak and NPM Speak ...
And the police and the judicial system keep your hand over these psychopaths, the same with the politicians...
And people are more busy how to talk 'nicely' to each other, instead of saying what these sick people actually are: sick satanic psychopathic facist who all must be executed for their crimes against humanity..
https://www.orwell.city/
http://t.me/OrwellCity
https://rumble.com/c/ORWELLITO
Unvaccinated Lawyers Locked Out Of Courts, Unable to Fight Mandates in Western Australia
https://www.theepochtimes.com/unvaccinated-lawyers-locked-out-of-courts-unable-to-fight-mandates-in-western-australia_4249239.html
What the Special Agents are loading up into the Bank of Canada building?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6xSfdZRr3sK7/
Andrews Government pushes for third and fourth vaccine dose mandate
https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/coronavirus/andrews-government-pushes-for-third-and-fourth-vaccine-dose-mandate-urges-atagi-to-speedily-make-change/news-story/f5dcd04acb78d268a48ac1327a990e71
Dr. James Giordano: The Brain is the Battlefield of the Future
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N02SK9yd60s
MAN ESCAPES HOSPITAL "COVID" MURDER ATTEMPT
https://odysee.com/@BannedYouTubeVideos:4/MAN-ESCAPES-HOSPITAL-COVID-MURDER-ATTEMPT:c
George Carlin Illusion of Choice
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JKeXEN2nOHM
Convoy Rally Victoria BC (End Clip)
https://rumble.com/vtrzt4-convoy-rally-victoria-bc.html
Anarchapulco 2022 - Use the coupon "IGAN" for a 10% discount on tickets
https://anarchapulco.com/
Crypto 101: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-crypto-vigilante-embed/61d5d4dff09e0/
Investing In Junior Mining Companies: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-dollar-vigilante/61cf75a2baa87/
Jeff Berwick Special Stock Pick: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-dollar-vigilante/6166decd93629/
Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ? Frank Zappa
“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ? Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
TURN OF YOUR TELEVISION!!!
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
TheCrowhouse
85390 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sZYbHhT2d3Kg/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thecrowhouse/
http://thecrowhouse.com
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan
FreedomTube https://freedom.social/cmpgm/crow10
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/the-crowhouse/
Telegram: https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1129873
Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan
Gettr: https://www.gettr.com/user/thecrowhouse
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
Discord : https://discord.com/channels/TheCrowhouse#7982
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
'Political language – and with variations this is true of all political parties, from Conservatives to Anarchists – is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and to give an appearance of solidity to pure wind.' - George Orwell
Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview: What is Doublespeak (NPM- and NewSpeak) [1989]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
We all live in a Sick Satanic psychopathic world and 99.9% of all people are completely brainwashed zombie idiots...
The satanists and their servants do exactly what it suits them with systematic crimes against people without being held liable, lying deceives and manipulating that using Doublespeak, Newspeak and NPM Speak ...
And the police and the judicial system keep your hand over these psychopaths, the same with the politicians...
And people are more busy how to talk 'nicely' to each other, instead of saying what these sick people actually are: sick satanic psychopathic facist who all must be executed for their crimes against humanity..
https://www.orwell.city/
http://t.me/OrwellCity
https://rumble.com/c/ORWELLITO
Unvaccinated Lawyers Locked Out Of Courts, Unable to Fight Mandates in Western Australia
https://www.theepochtimes.com/unvaccinated-lawyers-locked-out-of-courts-unable-to-fight-mandates-in-western-australia_4249239.html
What the Special Agents are loading up into the Bank of Canada building?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6xSfdZRr3sK7/
Andrews Government pushes for third and fourth vaccine dose mandate
https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/coronavirus/andrews-government-pushes-for-third-and-fourth-vaccine-dose-mandate-urges-atagi-to-speedily-make-change/news-story/f5dcd04acb78d268a48ac1327a990e71
Dr. James Giordano: The Brain is the Battlefield of the Future
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N02SK9yd60s
MAN ESCAPES HOSPITAL "COVID" MURDER ATTEMPT
https://odysee.com/@BannedYouTubeVideos:4/MAN-ESCAPES-HOSPITAL-COVID-MURDER-ATTEMPT:c
George Carlin Illusion of Choice
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JKeXEN2nOHM
Convoy Rally Victoria BC (End Clip)
https://rumble.com/vtrzt4-convoy-rally-victoria-bc.html
Anarchapulco 2022 - Use the coupon "IGAN" for a 10% discount on tickets
https://anarchapulco.com/
Crypto 101: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-crypto-vigilante-embed/61d5d4dff09e0/
Investing In Junior Mining Companies: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-dollar-vigilante/61cf75a2baa87/
Jeff Berwick Special Stock Pick: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-dollar-vigilante/6166decd93629/
Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ? Frank Zappa
“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ? Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
TURN OF YOUR TELEVISION!!!
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
TheCrowhouse
85390 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sZYbHhT2d3Kg/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thecrowhouse/
http://thecrowhouse.com
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan
FreedomTube https://freedom.social/cmpgm/crow10
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/the-crowhouse/
Telegram: https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1129873
Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan
Gettr: https://www.gettr.com/user/thecrowhouse
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
Discord : https://discord.com/channels/TheCrowhouse#7982
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
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