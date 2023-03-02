Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD
Streamed live 3/2/2023
Dr.SHIVA LIVE: Systems Biology of Blood Clots, Spike Protein & Pericytes - Beyond Vaxx & Anti-Vaxx
In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT Ph.D, Inventor of Email, U.S. Senate Candidate, discusses the SYSTEMS BIOLOGY of Blood Clots, Spike Proteins and Pericytes based on current science, so we see things as they are, Beyond VAXX & Anti-VAXX.
Find out more at TruthFreedomHealth.com and Shiva4Senate.com
Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.
Dr. SHIVA's most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter - to think beyond Left & Right, "Pro-" and "Anti-" - by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS - to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.
To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit vashiva.com/join or TruthFreedomHealth.com and either contribute to this educational movement or become a Warrior-Scholar.
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