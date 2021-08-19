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Judge Roan's Charge to the Jury
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These are the exact words spoken by Judge Roan as he charges the jury with their duty as American citizens. The jury
are not legal experts and need to be informed about the exact meaning of words such as character and reasonable doubt. He does an excellent job of defining the terms and giving the jury direction based upon their beliefs after hearing all of the evidence. If you have any interest in the legal process, this audiobook should interest you.
are not legal experts and need to be informed about the exact meaning of words such as character and reasonable doubt. He does an excellent job of defining the terms and giving the jury direction based upon their beliefs after hearing all of the evidence. If you have any interest in the legal process, this audiobook should interest you.
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