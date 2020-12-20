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CHECK-IN SCRAMBLE in Adelaide Shops - Mandatory QR Codes Shops Need To Display Or Pay Fines
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112 views • December 20, 2020
CHECK-IN SCRAMBLE: Retailers across Adelaide - roll-out of mandatory QR codes. Every trader will need to display the signs for customers to scan and risk fines of thousands of dollars, for non-compliance.
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