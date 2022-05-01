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PEACE LOVING CANADIANS! Ottawa, April 30th
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242 views • May 01, 2022
Truth, sights and wisdom. Peace and Unity once again shines in the streets of Ottawa. Thank you Lord for bringing us together and for increasing our numbers every day. The truth will set us FREE. Great day!
Thanks to all of those working on bridges. Uniting groups and like minded people across Canada and between our divided people generally. And thanks to all the great people I met downtown today. As usual, truly inspiring.
Thanks to all of those working on bridges. Uniting groups and like minded people across Canada and between our divided people generally. And thanks to all the great people I met downtown today. As usual, truly inspiring.
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