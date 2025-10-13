Ostrich Protesters Level New Allegations Against Police and CFIA Government Cull Team

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Universal Ostrich Farm Protest has taken a strange and unexpected turn, as protesters are now levelling allegations at police and Canadian Food Inspection Agency of violating a court order delaying a cull of the birds because of a bird flu outbreak.
Plus: Peace in GAZA - Hostage Release imminent
Please support our journalism by donating to:
https://www.freedomreporters.com
or
https://www.maverickdonations.com
#ostriches, #jimkerr, #uof, #farm, #cull,