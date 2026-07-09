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Stalked, Attacked, & Harrassed by ADL from age 5 in 1969 for exposing 🌈 Jew Pedophilia
#5Slampig
#5Slampig
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https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/116889569510958884


I am SvenVonErick on X & Telegram. If you want a response from me please tell me how you got my contact information.


Picture is of Maria F. of Phillipines. We were to launch a Podcast from Gab dot com & that platform lost its Internet Certification, our communication hacked, & our finances to do it stolen.


We were to set up comnunities outside the US to live safely, with quality of life, for a fraction of 1st World Prices withiut all rhe 🌈Jew LBGTQ+ BS as they are excluded.


I have the Jew LBGTQ+ crowd rolling up on me in Salem New Hampshire are aiming guns out of windows at me with Salem PD hoping I get a gun to defend . myself so they can just shoot me or railroad me to prison to shut me up about Jews & Israeli & Chinese Arned Occupation of the 1st World.


My Father, Dennis E. Erickson, & his 2nd Wife, Elizabeth Jean Kook made up to police at least 3x allegations to Wilbraham, Massachusetts, Police that I was a threat to the entire State of Massachusetts saying I was too dangerous to come into Massachusetts so I was never served with any of the cases, nor notified that restraining orders were issued.


Out of the Pallmer Massachusetts Court I was notified after hearing that I have a Lifetime Restraining Order banning me from State of Massachusetts,, possession of firearms, having a job, being near children & the public iutside my apartment, from dating sites, socializing, from working, & enjoying life.


Please get word out & help if you can.


Steven G. Erickson

215 S. Briadway Suite 217

Salem, NH 03079 USA


+1 860 574 0695


#WBNenesis




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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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