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What's Really Up With Ukraine? Deep State Seeking New World Order
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19646 views • March 07, 2022
The Ukraine-Russia conflict is being engineered and weaponized to radically advance the globalist agenda for a New World Order, The New American magazine's Alex Newman explains in this episode of Behind The Deep State. First, Alex points out that we are witnessing the long-planned shift from a "unipolar" world order with the United States as the sole superpower to a "multipolar" world order where the U.S. government is one among many, including Russia and China. Then, Alex highlights how globalists have known that war is critical to advancing their agenda, and have made this known in official documents. Finally, Alex shows how Putin, a good friend of Henry Kissinger and "Young Global Leader" with the World Economic Forum, is and has been serving the agenda of regionalizing and then globalizing governance.
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