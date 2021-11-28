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Faith if it hath not works is dead
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20 views • November 28, 2021
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Credits to pastor Craig from the Disciples of Christ Church. His channels are DCMEDIA, SSRMEDIA and SDR Media. His website is www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org).
Many Christians claim that faith or the belief that Christ Jesus (Yeshua) is the Son of God is sufficient to enter heaven. Faith does count for righteousness as it did with Abraham. But faith led Abraham to doing good works such as observing God’s law (Genesis 26:5). In James 2:19, we read that the devils believe and tremble. Does that mean that the devils will also make it to heaven?
In James 2:14, 17, 20, we read that faith if hath not works is dead. To believe in Jesus Christ as the Son of God means also that you believe in His words. If you don’t believe in what He says, please consider what Christ says in Mark 8:38, Whosoever therefore shall be ashamed of Me and of My words in this adulterous and sinful generation; of him also shall the Son of man be ashamed, when He cometh in the glory of His Father with the holy angels.
Through faith in the Son of the living God, we become new creatures in Christ (2 Corinthians 5:17). The mind of Christ dwells in us (Philippians 2:5) and through the Holy Spirit, we want to love and please Him by keeping His commandments as they are mentioned in Exodus 20:3-17 when He was the Word.
If you still believe that faith alone in Christ Jesus while still remaining in your sins or being neck-deep in worldliness is acceptable, then please, think again. Romans 12:2 says, And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.
Revelation 14:12 says, Here is the patience of the saints: here are they that keep the commandments of God, and the faith of Jesus.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA & https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVw2_lnGZ7kOg_4F6His7g
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
MusicTV DCMedia: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to pastor Craig from the Disciples of Christ Church. His channels are DCMEDIA, SSRMEDIA and SDR Media. His website is www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org).
Many Christians claim that faith or the belief that Christ Jesus (Yeshua) is the Son of God is sufficient to enter heaven. Faith does count for righteousness as it did with Abraham. But faith led Abraham to doing good works such as observing God’s law (Genesis 26:5). In James 2:19, we read that the devils believe and tremble. Does that mean that the devils will also make it to heaven?
In James 2:14, 17, 20, we read that faith if hath not works is dead. To believe in Jesus Christ as the Son of God means also that you believe in His words. If you don’t believe in what He says, please consider what Christ says in Mark 8:38, Whosoever therefore shall be ashamed of Me and of My words in this adulterous and sinful generation; of him also shall the Son of man be ashamed, when He cometh in the glory of His Father with the holy angels.
Through faith in the Son of the living God, we become new creatures in Christ (2 Corinthians 5:17). The mind of Christ dwells in us (Philippians 2:5) and through the Holy Spirit, we want to love and please Him by keeping His commandments as they are mentioned in Exodus 20:3-17 when He was the Word.
If you still believe that faith alone in Christ Jesus while still remaining in your sins or being neck-deep in worldliness is acceptable, then please, think again. Romans 12:2 says, And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.
Revelation 14:12 says, Here is the patience of the saints: here are they that keep the commandments of God, and the faith of Jesus.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA & https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVw2_lnGZ7kOg_4F6His7g
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
MusicTV DCMedia: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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