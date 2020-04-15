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EP 54: We Do Not Consent
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5 views • April 15, 2020
Another week has passed with the world still in virtual shutdown but that hasn't stopped us from trying to make the most of it! This week, we talk about what we've been watching, getting haircuts, and some of the worst injuries we've ever had. Alex shares the scariest thing that's ever happened to him and Monique tells us about various car accidents she's been in. We hope wherever you are you're still safe and healthy!
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Visit our website, sign up and participate in our forum discussions (it’s free!) at https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
See us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/homewreckerpodcast
Watch us on Youtube https://youtu.be/XMx9YTbsmi8
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Visit our website, sign up and participate in our forum discussions (it’s free!) at https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
See us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/homewreckerpodcast
Watch us on Youtube https://youtu.be/XMx9YTbsmi8
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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