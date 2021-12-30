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Why Iranian Burn Obelisk? (2017)
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1935 views • December 30, 2021
Why do Iranians set obelisks on fire?
Obelisks are the symbols of ancient Egypt but now they are considered as the most important symbol of the global Zionism and secret societies and we observe them in many countries as a sign of the Zionist dominance on that country.
It was only insulted in the Hajj performed by Muslims (in the ritual of “Stoning the Satan”) and this ritual changed because of the command of the Zionist to the Saudis to wall the pillars in the ritual.
A university professor Aliakbar Raefipour asked people to set this symbol (as the symbol of the Zionist and Satan) on fire in their festivals and this was welcomed by the Iranians and has become a tradition.
Source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FRjMsLF9o_I
Obelisks are the symbols of ancient Egypt but now they are considered as the most important symbol of the global Zionism and secret societies and we observe them in many countries as a sign of the Zionist dominance on that country.
It was only insulted in the Hajj performed by Muslims (in the ritual of “Stoning the Satan”) and this ritual changed because of the command of the Zionist to the Saudis to wall the pillars in the ritual.
A university professor Aliakbar Raefipour asked people to set this symbol (as the symbol of the Zionist and Satan) on fire in their festivals and this was welcomed by the Iranians and has become a tradition.
Source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FRjMsLF9o_I
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