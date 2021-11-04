4/11/2021 Miles Guo: The U.S. is CCP’s Greatest Enemy, However Russia and Other Rogue States Will Give CCP a Fatal Blow. Xi Jinping Will Become China’s Ceausescu.

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The CCP’s greatest enemies are the United States, Britain, Japan, and India; however, it will be Russia, North Korea, and the Middle East countries that will give it a fatal blow. The Ceausescu incident is very likely to be staged in China. The people in the CCP who now encourage Xi Jinping to take over Taiwan will be the most violent people who trample on him. Xi Jinping created and opened Pandora’s Boxes one after another. The elimination of the CCP is a matter of life and death for mankind.