© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Your Government - more at LivingLawSociety.org
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • May 18, 2021
Original upload notes:
Your Government
20,017 views•Nov 17, 2020
403
4
SHARE
SAVE
iofthewizard
820 subscribers
Your Government is supposed to be staffed by you.
It's decisions are supposed to be made by you.
It's primary responsibility is to protect you and your property assets at all costs and against all comers.
That's why governments exist.
And that is the only reason for any government to exist,
Ever.
https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
http://www.annavonreitz.com/
Your Government
20,017 views•Nov 17, 2020
403
4
SHARE
SAVE
iofthewizard
820 subscribers
Your Government is supposed to be staffed by you.
It's decisions are supposed to be made by you.
It's primary responsibility is to protect you and your property assets at all costs and against all comers.
That's why governments exist.
And that is the only reason for any government to exist,
Ever.
https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
http://www.annavonreitz.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.