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What Is The Great Commission? w/ David Carrico S1:EP2
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39 views • June 23, 2020
*****LINKS AND REFERENCES IN THE DESCRIPTION BELOW*****
What is the doctrine of Christ and why were the people so astonished at His teachings? Was it so different than the doctrine of God that they had always been taught from the Holy Scriptures? Is it so different than the doctrine of Paul that was still yet to come? I wanna know.
Welcome to “The Doctrine of Christ” teaching series. Each episode will thoroughly dissect each doctrine of Jesus Christ, one at a time. Your hosts are David Carrico of FOJC Radio and Jimmy Cooper of Jimivision Media.
#DOC #TheGreatCommission #IWannaKnow
WHAT IS THE GREAT COMMISSION?
*****SCRIPTURES IN THIS EPISODE*****
2:13 Matthew 28 v18-20
6:21 1 John 2:1-3
8:53 1 John 2 v4
12:34 1 Corinthians 9 v21
13:33 Luke 6 v46
15:02 Mark 16 v15-16
18:42 Mark 1 v15
24:20 1 Corinthians 15 v1-2
25:21 1 Corinthians 15 v3
26:55 1 Corinthians 15 v4
30:23 Luke 24 v46-47
34:07 Romans 12 v1-2
36:10 Luke 13 v1-3
37:05 Luke 13 v4-5
39:12 Luke 18 v11-13
41:13 John 20 v21-22
44:17 John 5 v19
47:41 John 14 v26
49:42 John 1 v18
51:48 Colossians 2 v9
52:22 Colossians 2 v10
54:05 Genesis 1:28
55:00 Deuteronomy 6 v4-7
57:13 John 14 v10
57:59 Psalm 2 v7-8
58:29 Isaiah 49 v5-6
1:00:31 Isaiah 42 v6
1:01:36 Acts 26 v23
1:02:11 Acts 13 v47
*****DOC LINKS*****
DOC Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheDoctrineofChristSeries
DOC Email: [email protected]
DOC Website: http://thedoctrineofchristseries.com
*****Support This Channel*****
Paypal: https://paypal.me/jimivision?locale.x=en_US
Monthly Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Jimivision
*****Links to Podcast Networks*****
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-doctrine-of-christ/id1499184324
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0mFiTMRND9DWJIL5Z02Yi8
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/jimivision/the-doctrine-of-christ
*****Youtube Playlist Links*****
The Doctrine Of Christ Season 1 Playlist
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWkFwuEy1YDPEmeCNKo_mz1S0Z_COcZxr
The Doctrine of Christ Season 2 Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWkFwuEy1YDNAXhB95qlyuNRTQoamCYSf
*****Follow Jimivision*****
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClUvYf3rZHvqQloMEoEFtlw?
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JimivisionMedia
Twitter: https://twitter.com/realJimivision
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jimivision/
*****Follow FOJC Radio*****
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/overcomer
Followers of Jesus Christ Web Site:
http://www.fojcradio.com or http://www.ritualabusefree.org
To receive notices for Friday night Remnant Gathering messages or other programs we are on, send an email to [email protected] with: “Sign Up” in the Subject line.
RADIO PAGE at http://www.fojcradio.com/RADIO.htm#fojc radio
We Are *on Air LIVE *** Every Friday for Remnant Gathering
@ 6 PM Central Time
Please Join the Chat Room with other Listeners where Scriptures & Comments are posted
or, Listen to the 24/7 Auto DJ with Teachings, Music, and other Audios.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
David and Donna Carrico
Followers of Jesus Christ
P. O. BOX 4174
Evansville, IN 47724-4174
Phone -812-473-3735
Email - [email protected]
What is the doctrine of Christ and why were the people so astonished at His teachings? Was it so different than the doctrine of God that they had always been taught from the Holy Scriptures? Is it so different than the doctrine of Paul that was still yet to come? I wanna know.
Welcome to “The Doctrine of Christ” teaching series. Each episode will thoroughly dissect each doctrine of Jesus Christ, one at a time. Your hosts are David Carrico of FOJC Radio and Jimmy Cooper of Jimivision Media.
#DOC #TheGreatCommission #IWannaKnow
WHAT IS THE GREAT COMMISSION?
*****SCRIPTURES IN THIS EPISODE*****
2:13 Matthew 28 v18-20
6:21 1 John 2:1-3
8:53 1 John 2 v4
12:34 1 Corinthians 9 v21
13:33 Luke 6 v46
15:02 Mark 16 v15-16
18:42 Mark 1 v15
24:20 1 Corinthians 15 v1-2
25:21 1 Corinthians 15 v3
26:55 1 Corinthians 15 v4
30:23 Luke 24 v46-47
34:07 Romans 12 v1-2
36:10 Luke 13 v1-3
37:05 Luke 13 v4-5
39:12 Luke 18 v11-13
41:13 John 20 v21-22
44:17 John 5 v19
47:41 John 14 v26
49:42 John 1 v18
51:48 Colossians 2 v9
52:22 Colossians 2 v10
54:05 Genesis 1:28
55:00 Deuteronomy 6 v4-7
57:13 John 14 v10
57:59 Psalm 2 v7-8
58:29 Isaiah 49 v5-6
1:00:31 Isaiah 42 v6
1:01:36 Acts 26 v23
1:02:11 Acts 13 v47
*****DOC LINKS*****
DOC Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheDoctrineofChristSeries
DOC Email: [email protected]
DOC Website: http://thedoctrineofchristseries.com
*****Support This Channel*****
Paypal: https://paypal.me/jimivision?locale.x=en_US
Monthly Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Jimivision
*****Links to Podcast Networks*****
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-doctrine-of-christ/id1499184324
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0mFiTMRND9DWJIL5Z02Yi8
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/jimivision/the-doctrine-of-christ
*****Youtube Playlist Links*****
The Doctrine Of Christ Season 1 Playlist
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWkFwuEy1YDPEmeCNKo_mz1S0Z_COcZxr
The Doctrine of Christ Season 2 Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWkFwuEy1YDNAXhB95qlyuNRTQoamCYSf
*****Follow Jimivision*****
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClUvYf3rZHvqQloMEoEFtlw?
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JimivisionMedia
Twitter: https://twitter.com/realJimivision
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jimivision/
*****Follow FOJC Radio*****
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/overcomer
Followers of Jesus Christ Web Site:
http://www.fojcradio.com or http://www.ritualabusefree.org
To receive notices for Friday night Remnant Gathering messages or other programs we are on, send an email to [email protected] with: “Sign Up” in the Subject line.
RADIO PAGE at http://www.fojcradio.com/RADIO.htm#fojc radio
We Are *on Air LIVE *** Every Friday for Remnant Gathering
@ 6 PM Central Time
Please Join the Chat Room with other Listeners where Scriptures & Comments are posted
or, Listen to the 24/7 Auto DJ with Teachings, Music, and other Audios.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
David and Donna Carrico
Followers of Jesus Christ
P. O. BOX 4174
Evansville, IN 47724-4174
Phone -812-473-3735
Email - [email protected]
Keywords
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