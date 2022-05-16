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ARE WE DEAD AND LOST AT SEA? Part 2
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97 views • May 16, 2022
In the second half of this interview with Tim McClain, we talk about the true history of Texas and today's Republic of Texas. It's bigger than we thought ... but I guess everything about Texas is always bigger!
Many of us New Mexicans can join the Republic as members and become Texians. More on birth certificates and bringing ourselves back to the land that we walk on every day, plus the advantage of PMA's.
Republic of Texas info: https://thetexasrepublic.com/
Correcting your status info: https://americas-assembly.com/
More on PMAs: http://americanmeetinggroup.com/
If you like the content please give it a Rumble and Subscribe
www.rumble.com/c/CATchats
On Telegram at: t.me/CAT_chats
Many of us New Mexicans can join the Republic as members and become Texians. More on birth certificates and bringing ourselves back to the land that we walk on every day, plus the advantage of PMA's.
Republic of Texas info: https://thetexasrepublic.com/
Correcting your status info: https://americas-assembly.com/
More on PMAs: http://americanmeetinggroup.com/
If you like the content please give it a Rumble and Subscribe
www.rumble.com/c/CATchats
On Telegram at: t.me/CAT_chats
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