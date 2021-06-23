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Spiro: Who is funding black lives matter?
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52 views • June 23, 2021
Black Lives Matter has been dominating the headlines for weeks and there has been a lot of speculation regarding the funding of this organization with many fingers quick to point at George Soros.
So the million dollar question is … Did George Soros fund Black Lives Matter? Yes, he absolutely did and we share the details in this report.
But George Soros is not the only source of funding for Black Lives Matter. In fact, Soros and his funding is just another spoke in the wheel of a massive, well-financed and politically motivated campaign with the desired goal of transforming the world by destroying the current system of control in order to roll out a new system of control.
This certainly seems like a recurring theme right now, as the United Nations, the World Economic Forum, the central banks and governments around the world are preparing for the ‘Great Reset’ and a global paradigm shift.
So let examine who exactly is funding Black Lives Matter and why?
purged from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JSXVs3jusjM
see http://thoughtcrimeradio.net/2020/06/who-is-funding-black-lives-matter-and-for-what-purpose/
So the million dollar question is … Did George Soros fund Black Lives Matter? Yes, he absolutely did and we share the details in this report.
But George Soros is not the only source of funding for Black Lives Matter. In fact, Soros and his funding is just another spoke in the wheel of a massive, well-financed and politically motivated campaign with the desired goal of transforming the world by destroying the current system of control in order to roll out a new system of control.
This certainly seems like a recurring theme right now, as the United Nations, the World Economic Forum, the central banks and governments around the world are preparing for the ‘Great Reset’ and a global paradigm shift.
So let examine who exactly is funding Black Lives Matter and why?
purged from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JSXVs3jusjM
see http://thoughtcrimeradio.net/2020/06/who-is-funding-black-lives-matter-and-for-what-purpose/
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